Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

SHO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SHO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.19. 2,177,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,444. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

