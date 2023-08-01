Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 870 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. International City Management Association Retirement Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. International City Management Association Retirement Corp now owns 702,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,089,000 after purchasing an additional 250,205 shares during the period. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 62,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $98,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 33,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 120,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.40. 195,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,187. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average of $70.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

