Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 368 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,152,000 after buying an additional 281,039 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,390,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,215,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,458,000 after acquiring an additional 139,101 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IWO stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.98. 85,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,968. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.34. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $201.72 and a 1-year high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.