Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,429. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.22.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.