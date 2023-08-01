Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $541,000 Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in RTX by 9,799.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,008 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.49. 1,813,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,032,446. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average of $97.63. The company has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

