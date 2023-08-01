Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $456,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $12,068,000,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 112.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,445,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,461,025. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,143 shares of company stock worth $5,693,156. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

