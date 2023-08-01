Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Motors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after buying an additional 921,435 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in General Motors by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $493,248,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,884,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $433,450,000 after buying an additional 1,872,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $391,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.09. 3,112,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,551,874. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. General Motors has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

