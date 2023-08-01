Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Primerica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Primerica by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE PRI traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $211.11. The company had a trading volume of 28,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,359. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.19. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.18 and a 12-month high of $214.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.05.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total value of $384,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,082.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,760 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Primerica from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.25.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

