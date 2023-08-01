Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,259,000 after acquiring an additional 199,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after purchasing an additional 814,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 650,078 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.44. 590,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,110. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 303.38%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

