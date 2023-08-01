Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 62.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.61. 322,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,404. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.32 and its 200-day moving average is $235.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

