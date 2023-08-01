Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 116,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $263,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 351.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 127,048 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 23.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 709,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,846,000 after purchasing an additional 133,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $94.18. The company had a trading volume of 273,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,366. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

