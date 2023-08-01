Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 954 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.57.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,122. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

