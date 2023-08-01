Summit Global Investments Sells 772 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Summit Global Investments decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,542 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

BAP stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.25. The company had a trading volume of 112,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.33 and a 1 year high of $159.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.89.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.27). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $6.7385 dividend. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

