Summit Global Investments Sells 77,065 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,065 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $47.21. 2,077,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,105. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $50.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

