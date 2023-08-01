Summit Global Investments Sells 382 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,567,701,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $607,393,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.10. 629,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,640. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.