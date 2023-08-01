Summit Global Investments Raises Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FITB. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $28.70. 2,100,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,604,088. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.