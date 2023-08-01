Summit Global Investments Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.1% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer Stock Performance

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 40,163,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,310,887. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

