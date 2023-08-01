Summit Global Investments Purchases 593 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $620,407,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,518,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.75.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

TDY traded up $4.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.16. 209,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.92. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

