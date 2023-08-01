Summit Global Investments Purchases 406 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,165,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,172,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,788,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,691,000 after acquiring an additional 244,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,446,000 after acquiring an additional 277,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average of $92.03. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

