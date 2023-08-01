Summit Global Investments Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 454.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 1.2 %

Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.01. 919,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,832. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.72 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. Analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 160,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.57 per share, with a total value of $5,384,225.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,225.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 160,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.57 per share, with a total value of $5,384,225.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 160,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,225.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 902,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,040,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 485,388 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,025 and have sold 1,900,622 shares valued at $62,403,628. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

