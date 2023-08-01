Summit Global Investments Grows Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,722 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,148.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nomura downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Price Performance

HMC stock remained flat at $31.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. 559,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,292. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.10). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $33.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

