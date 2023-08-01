Summit Global Investments Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after purchasing an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,673,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,102,929. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $511.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

