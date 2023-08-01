Summit Global Investments Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.58. 984,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,594. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.52. The stock has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.