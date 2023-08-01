Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.65

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.25.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.