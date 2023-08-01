Stoneridge (SRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Stoneridge has set its FY23 guidance at ($0.10)-$0.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at -$0.10-$0.10 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.79 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stoneridge Price Performance

SRI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Stoneridge

Separately, StockNews.com cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Stoneridge by 49.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,049,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after acquiring an additional 677,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at $8,422,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the first quarter worth $4,270,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $3,074,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,046,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after buying an additional 122,481 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

(Get Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading

