Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered Stoke Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

STOK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 104,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,761. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $22.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. On average, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $166,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,895 shares in the company, valued at $455,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $166,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $26,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,645 shares of company stock worth $602,637. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.