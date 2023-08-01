StockNews.com Downgrades Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $33.79. 1,417,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,195. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

