StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fluent has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.81.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fluent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

In other news, insider Ryan Schulke purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 59,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,170. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fluent by 288.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,743 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Fluent during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fluent by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 228,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fluent during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

See Also

