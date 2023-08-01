Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 760 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VIG stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $165.93. The company had a trading volume of 380,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,660. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.31. The stock has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

