Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $506,690,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

NYSE ZBH traded down $5.62 on Tuesday, reaching $132.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

