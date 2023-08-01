Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,099,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 24,618 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 103,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 59,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter worth $617,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 124,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,551. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

