Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Clipper Realty worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty Price Performance

Shares of CLPR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,442. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $9.21.

Clipper Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is presently -84.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLPR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Clipper Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.