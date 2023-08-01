Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 40 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SYK traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $279.89. 699,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,825. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $200.80 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

