Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,626 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.72. 2,765,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,570,252. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $116.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

