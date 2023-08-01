Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 79 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWD traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.59. 558,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

