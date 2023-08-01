Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 1st (BKBEF, BLMN, CEQP, FWRG, HRMY, LZM, NWL, OCX, OGEN, PED)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 1st:

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

