Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 1st (BKBEF, BLMN, CEQP, FWRG, HRMY, LZM, NWL, OCX, OGEN, PED)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 1st:

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

