Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.01 and last traded at C$5.01. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.

Stingray Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of C$348.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Stingray Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.