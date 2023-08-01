Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading 5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Stevanato Group traded as high as €32.89 ($36.14) and last traded at €32.80 ($36.04). Approximately 98,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 286,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.23 ($34.32).

STVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,007 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Stevanato Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,787,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,654,000 after buying an additional 250,811 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,382,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,638,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,447,000 after acquiring an additional 235,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €26.15. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.14 ($0.15) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of €277.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €275.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.