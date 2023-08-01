Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Stake Reduced by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure comprises about 1.7% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.99% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded up $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,393. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on STRL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

