STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.60-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion. STERIS also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-8.80 EPS.
STERIS Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:STE traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.01. 747,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,922. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.18 and a 200 day moving average of $201.35. STERIS has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $234.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.17.
In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
