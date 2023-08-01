Stephens Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %
FMAO traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $293.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.45. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $32.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.75% of the company’s stock.
About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.
