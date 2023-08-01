Stephens Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

FMAO traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $293.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.45. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $32.27.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 20.91%. On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

