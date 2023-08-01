Stephens Increases Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $210.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSTR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.82. The company had a trading volume of 26,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,921. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $137.51 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.05 and its 200-day moving average is $181.73.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Landstar System by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 500.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

About Landstar System

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.