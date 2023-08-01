Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $81.44 million and $2.23 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,192.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.19 or 0.00319219 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $242.11 or 0.00829381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00545844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00062694 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00129651 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 440,281,395 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.