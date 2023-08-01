Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.70-$1.30 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.59. 2,696,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $104.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 72.48%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.