Standard Motor Products (SMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SMP traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,225. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $92,845.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,910.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1,423.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 290,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 271,669 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 627.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 197,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 105,302 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 77,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at $2,189,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

