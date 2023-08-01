Standard Chartered’s (STAN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STAN. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.84) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.84) to GBX 970 ($12.45) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 890 ($11.43) to GBX 880 ($11.30) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.55) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.84) to GBX 980 ($12.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 930.83 ($11.95).

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

LON:STAN opened at GBX 747.40 ($9.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,067.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 677.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 675.34. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 515.60 ($6.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 799.40 ($10.26).

Standard Chartered Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 2,142.86%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 17,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.66), for a total transaction of £103,466.07 ($132,836.14). 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

