SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) PT Raised to $200.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.67.

SPSC stock opened at $180.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.14 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $114.71 and a 12-month high of $196.39.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,260,002.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,260,002.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

