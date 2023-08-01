Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.68-$2.76 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $38.26. 2,846,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,004. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $40.39.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.38.

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,924,804.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,894.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,714.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,924,804.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,894.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,235 shares of company stock worth $4,502,675. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.