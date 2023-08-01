Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stake Trimmed by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,496 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. 1,242,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,736. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.