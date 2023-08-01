Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stock Holdings Cut by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up approximately 3.1% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. 1,511,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,245. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

